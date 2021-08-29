WASHINGTON (AP)— It’s called the loneliest job in the world for a reason.
Surrounded by everything a superpower can offer and watched by all, President Joe Biden wore the weight of a lonely man as he came to grips in recent days with the deadly end of the American effort in Afghanistan and tried to keep the focus on what, to him, is the bottom line.
“Ladies and gentlemen,” he said as the death toll mounted in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, “it was time to end a 20-year war.”
The need for crisis-driven leadership comes to all presidents. Now, on several fronts at once, it has come to him, and fast.
In the aftermath of the Kabul suicide bombing that killed 13 US troops and more than 170 Afghans, US military forces are racing to get fellow citizens, aligned Afghans and themselves out of the country by Biden’s stated deadline of Tuesday.
Biden found himself in a real-time crisis that overrides the platitudes he offered when running for the office and in the early months of his presidency. “America is back,” he likes to say. But in Afghanistan, after the longest war in US history, America is conspicuously leaving.
The US is leaving with the Taliban forces it long fought against back in control and with an affiliate of the Islamic State group — an organization declared vanquished by the last US president — reasserting its virulence in the devastation at Kabul’s airport.
Goodwill washed over Biden through his first six months or so, when he scored points with the public and much of the world simply by not being Donald Trump. The United States appeared on the verge of victory over the pandemic, too. Vaccine supplies surged, cases plunged in response and even Republicans gave Biden a measure of the credit.
