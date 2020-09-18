WASHINGTON (AP) — The gulf between President Donald Trump and public health officials over wearing face masks keeps widening, undercutting medical experts who say consistent face covering is one of the best tools — short of a vaccine — to fight the spread of the Coronavirus.
Trump has gone back and forth on protective masks in the roughly six months since the virus has taken root in the US, muddying the message from doctors and other health experts.
White House officials insist that Trump has always supported wearing masks, but the president’s own words and actions tell a very different — and sometimes puzzling — story.
He dismissed mask wearing for himself, then allowed himself to be seen wearing one while visiting a military hospital. He has called it “patriotic” to wear a mask but seems to seldom pass up an opportunity to mock Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for his routine mask donning.
And on Wednesday, after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Congress that his mask might even be a better guarantee than a vaccine against the virus, Trump publicly undercut Dr. Robert Redfield.
“As far as the mask is concerned, he made a mistake,” said Trump.
Hours earlier, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had said: “The president has always supported mask wearing, and he’s made many comments to that effect from this podium.”
Wearing a mask...sends a message of weakness... Biden looks like a coward when he wears a mask (wait....Biden is a coward)...Do you think Biden wears a mask in his car..when he is the only occupant. Biden also likes to kneel...another cowardly trait. Biden is good for a few laughs, but as a President he is "weak", and "frail".
