NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage in a terminal of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport stretched into a second day Friday after forcing some flights to be canceled or diverted, including one that was turned around and sent back to New Zealand after nearly making it to the US.

The airport’s operator said Terminal 1, which handles some of the airport’s international flights, would remain closed Friday “due to electrical issues,” but that limited operations could resume today.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Rumor has it Hackers hit the FAA weeks ago, when all planes were grounded (software glitch). Two days after that Canada had a software glitch...but they use completely different software than the U.S. and they are "not" intertwined. Rumor has it the Hackers demanded BitCoin (they always do) as payment. If fact BitCoin soared up $5000.00 appx....Now JFK has a problem...let's see if BitCoin continues to rise. {I believe Mexico also had a problem?} I am going to avoid flying...just in case....Bon Voyage ;)

