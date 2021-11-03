LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Two postal contractors accused of stealing more than 8,000 pieces of mail worth more than $4 million have been charged in West Texas with possession of stolen mail, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
A federal grand jury in Lubbock indicted Joe Roy Rivas III, 22, and Jessica Lynn Solomon, 35, on Oct. 13 after federal agents seized the mail found in the contractors’ possession, according to a statement issued by federal prosecutors.
The mail seizure was the largest in the history of the 100-county Northern District of Texas, the statement said.
The two defendants are former employees of a company that processes for the US Postal Service containers of mail sent on and received from flights operating at Lubbock International Airport, according to the indictment.
The indictment accused Rivas and Solomon of sifting for items containing cash, gift cards, checks and money orders while employed as contractors.
