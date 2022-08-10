Poland Obit Posmysz

FILE - Zofia Posmysz, an Auschwitz survivor whose short story about her experience at the German Nazi death camp inspired the opera "The Passenger," talks to an audience in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Oct. 4, 2010. Posmysz, a Polish World War II-era resistance fighter who survived the Auschwitz and Ravensbrück concentration camps, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, according to the Auschwitz-Birkenau state memorial museum. She was 98. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

 Czarek Sokolowski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Zofia Posmysz, a Polish World War II-era resistance fighter who survived the Auschwitz and Ravensbrück concentration camps and later became a journalist and novelist, has died at 98.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau state memorial museum said Posmysz died, Monday, in a hospice in Oświęcim, the southern Polish town where Auschwitz was located during Nazi Germany’s wartime occupation of Poland.

