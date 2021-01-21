LISBON, Portugal — Portugal’s new daily COVID-19 cases jumped to more than 14,600 to set a new national record Wednesday, as the country weathers one of the worst pandemic surges in the world.
Health authorities officially reported 14,647 new infections — about 3,600 more than the previous daily record set four days ago.
The surge shows no sign of easing, with the government and health experts predicting it will peak next week.
The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care also rose to new record highs, with 5,493 and 681, respectively.
“The gravity of the situation is clear for everyone to see,” Health Minister Marta Temido told reporters.
The public and private health sectors and the military are all collaborating to meet needs, she said, but added that “resources are finite.”
