PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For nearly 30 minutes, armed protesters from opposing groups — the far-right Proud Boys and far-left antifascists — clashed last weekend in the streets, business parking lots and school grounds of a diverse neighborhood in northeast Portland, Oregon.
Cars attempted to drive by Sunday as fireworks exploded in the road and there were confrontations between people in helmets and gas masks and armed with baseball bats, paintball guns and chemical spray.
Noticeably missing was the Portland Police Bureau.
Before the skirmish, the latest in a saga of political conflict that has plagued the city for years, officials said people shouldn’t expect to see officers trying to intervene or keep the sides apart.
But the lack of intervention by law enforcement has left residents feeling “terrorized and abandoned” and local and state leaders frustrated, in addition to further hurting the image of the Police Bureau that has struggled to find its footing in the city.
Ahead of last week’s demonstrations, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said he took into account “legal restrictions” when responding to protests, the history of officers’ presence increasing tensions and the department’s staffing shortage.
Police have 145 less officers than they did a year ago. In June, a team of 50 police officers, who served on a specialized crowd-control unit in Portland, Oregon, and respond to ongoing, often violent protests, resigned en masse after a team member was indicted on criminal charges.
Hows is that "Defund the Police" working out for you Portland..? That is what Dem leadership brings to cities..."CESSPOOLS" Looks like its Game On... !! Payback time for the BLM scum.
