ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has been cleared by doctors for discharge on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, the Vatican said, adding that the pontiff had pizza one evening with medical staff and baptized a baby in the pediatrics ward.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, in one of several updates on Friday, also said that Francis will be in St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass at the start of Holy Week, although he didn’t say if the pontiff would deliver the homily during the particularly lengthy service.
“The medical team that is following His Holiness Pope Francis, after evaluating the outcome of tests carried out today and the favorable clinical recovery, has confirmed discharge” on Saturday, Bruni said in a written statement Friday night.
Francis, 86, was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic, where doctors said the pontiff was receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat his bronchitis.
Calling the pontiff’s medical recovery “normal,” Bruni said earlier in the day that on Thursday evening, “Pope Francis had dinner, eating a pizza, together with all those who are assisting him in these days of the hospital stay,” including doctors, nurses, assistants and Vatican security personnel.
