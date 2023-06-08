Vatican Pope

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

 Andrew Medichini

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis underwent successful surgery Wednesday to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the latest maladies to befall the 86-year-old pontiff who had part of his colon removed two years ago.

The Vatican said there were no complications during the three-hour surgery, which required Francis to be under general anesthesia. The pontiff was expected to remain at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for several days, and all papal audiences were canceled through June 18.

