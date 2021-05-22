Arthur Pomposello, host of the Oak Room, the cabaret supper club in New York City’s Algonquin Hotel, practiced the arts of theatricality and discretion.
A dark-haired former model in a tuxedo, he parted a red curtain to allow guests inside. He glided onstage and introduced Andrea Marcovicci, for decades the Oak Room’s main attraction, as “our songbird.” He gossiped with journalists about what he called “my cabaret,” and in return the papers gave him labels such as “a loquacious fixture.”
But Pomposello could also work quietly.
“This is cabaret,” he whispered to loud customers. “We don’t talk here.”
He rearranged the tables, making light crowds appear livelier and making big crowds fit.
Inspectors would check to see if the small-capacity room exceeded legal limits.
“He would show them the kitchen or show them the upstairs — ‘Oh, come right this way,’” Marcovicci recalled. “They’d never see the room when it had 110 people in it. Never.”
Pomposello died May 6 at a hospital in Manhattan. He was 85. The cause was complications of COVID-19, his son Sean said.
When Pomposello started at the Algonquin as a bartender, in 1980, you could still feel transported to the hotel’s famed past as a daily gathering place for writers. He once entered the lobby and noticed Norman Mailer and Kurt Vonnegut sharing a drink. The next instant, Eudora Welty walked in.
In the middle to late 1980s, as figures such as Michael Feinstein and Harry Connick Jr. launched their careers from the Oak Room, Pomposello’s responsibilities grew.
