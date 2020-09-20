BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday wrapped up a tour of four South American countries — three of them neighbors of Venezuela, whose socialist government is under intense US pressure.
After a meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque on Saturday, the two vowed to deepen ties — including US investment in the country’s struggling economy — and Pompeo praised Colombia’s tough stance against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Pompeo said Colombia’s backing of opposition leader Juan Guaido “and the democratic transition for a sovereign Venezuela free of malign influence from Cuba, from Russia, from Iran, is incredibly valued.
In a separate statement, Pompeo announced an additional $348 million in aid for Venezuelans, including the some 5 million who have left the crisis-wracked nation. His office said that new funding now brings the total amount of US humanitarian and development assistance toward the Venezuela crisis to more than $1.2 billion since 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.