A “stable share” of Americans has participated in religious services in some way — virtually or in person — during the Coronavirus pandemic, though in-person attendance is slightly lower than before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those are among the key findings in a comprehensive report released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center titled: “How the Pandemic Has Affected Attendance at US Religious Services.” The poll surveyed 11,377 US adults in November last year. Its margin of error for the full sample of respondents is plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.
Pastors and Priests showed Great Weakness during the Pandemic...Jesus was Crucified for us..and our Cowardly Ministers were afraid to hold services because of going to Jail....Explain that one to Jesus when your time comes.... Ministers (Cowards).
