HOUSTON (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a Houston nightclub where about 30 people had gathered for an open mic night and authorities were searching early Wednesday for suspects, police said.
Police had been called to the DD Sky Club at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of multiple people dead inside, Houston Police Commander Caroleta Johnson told the Houston Chronicle.
Once there, officers found three people dead at the scene and a fourth person in critical condition, Johnson said.
Investigators believe two men opened fire after a fight broke out, but officers don’t yet have a clear description of the shooters.
Kade Trammell, who was inside the club attending the open mic show, told the newspaper he heard seven to 10 gunshots before he and his friends dropped to the floor and then fled.
Trammell, 20, a local hip hop artist said he was on the verge of a panic attack when he fled.
