CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — A person with a gun shot and wounded a contract worker outside an Amazon delivery station in Arizona before another contract worker who was armed fatally shot the suspect in the parking lot, Wednesday, possibly stopping an active shooter situation, police said.
The suspect, who wasn’t an Amazon employee or contrator, entered the grounds of the delivery hub in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler and shot the unarmed contract worker multiple times at about 9:30 a.m., Chandler police said.
