Hong Kong Model Killed

In this photo taken and provided by Pao Jo-yee, model Abby Choi, holding a cat, poses for a photo on Feb. 11, 2023, in Hong Kong. The ex-husband and former in-laws of the slain Hong Kong model were put in custody without bail Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, on a joint murder charge, after police found parts of her body in a refrigerator.(Pao Jo-yee via AP)

 Pao Jo-yee

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police began searching a landfill Tuesday for evidence related to the grisly killing of model Abby Choi, whose dismembered body parts were found in a refrigerator and pots.

Ex-husband Alex Kwong, his father Kwong Kau and his brother Anthony Kwong were charged with murder after police found her remains in a house rented by Kwong Kau in a suburban part of Hong Kong near the border with mainland China. Alex Kwong’s mother, Jenny Li, faces one count of perverting the course of justice. All four were detained without bail.

