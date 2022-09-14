Memphis-Shootings

FILE - A man carrying a firearm on his hip for protection leaves an Auto Zone store, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2022, police revised the number of people killed in a man's shooting rampage from four to three after a different suspect was identified in the slaying of a teenager during the tense ordeal in Memphis. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

 John Amis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee have revised the number of people killed in a man’s shooting rampage from four to three after a different suspect was identified in the slaying of a teenager during the tense ordeal in Memphis.

In a Facebook post, Memphis police said the killing of a 17-year-old girl, Corteria McKinnie, was not part of the series of shootings, last Wednesday, that terrorized the city and led to a shelter-in-place order.

