SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Assailants in Puerto Rico who killed two people and injured 13 when they fired indiscriminately outside a bar during a birthday party were targeting just one man in a drug trafficking feud, police said Monday.
No arrests have been made in the weekend shooting.
Police believe the target was a man in his 20s who was killed outside the Piel Kanela bar in San Juan when assailants in cars opened fire early Sunday, Col. Roberto Rivera told The Associated Press in an interview.
The man, Luis E. Guzmán González, 28, had eluded earlier attempts at assassination in attacks linked to drug trafficking. “What these people wanted to happen, finally happened,” Rivera said.
All of the other victims were bystanders, Rivera said.
Another man at the scene, Luis Hernández Martinez, 72, was killed. Eight people were being treated in hospitals from wounds suffered in the attack, and five had been treated and released.
Investigators who reviewed security camera footage believe one vehicle drove past the bar and identified the target. Then, occupants of two other vehicles opened fire.
The shooting brought to 11 the total number of people slain in violence over the Memorial Day last year.
