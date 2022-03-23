TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a northeast Texas jail was fatally shot by an Arkansas police officer after the inmate tussled with another officer who was trying to take him into custody, authorities said.
The inmate was one of two who were discovered missing, early Monday, from the Bowie County jail annex in Texarkana, Texas, a city on the state’s border with Arkansas about 165 miles northeast of Dallas. The pair escaped by breaking through a cinder block wall on the second floor of the facility, then maneuvering through perimeter fencing and barbed wire, the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff said video footage later captured the pair climbing onto a train.
About 1 p.m., Monday, two Texarkana, Arkansas, police officers encountered the inmates and tried to take them into custody, Arkansas State Police said. According to state police, one of the inmates tried to grab an officer’s gun, causing it to fire, so the other police officer fatally shot the inmate.
The second inmate was taken into custody, authorities said.
