NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who spent 13 years in a coma following an on-duty collision with another officer’s vehicle, died, Jan. 12.
Officer Diane Gonzalez, 60, suffered a traumatic brain injury and succumbed to her injuries, the New Haven Police Department said. The officer in the other vehicle, Sgt. Dario “Scott” Aponte, 43, was killed in the crash on Sept. 9, 2008.
The New Haven Register reported, Jan. 11, that both officers were responding to a report of a violent domestic dispute when their cars collided at high speed in a central New Haven intersection.
Gonzalez was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital — the same hospital where she used to volunteer to hold babies after her shift, according to her former partner Stephie Van Wilgen, the newspaper reported.
Her brother, Isaac Gonzalez, said she was comatose at first, but with time was conscious, “very much in there,” and could laugh and smile.
Gonzalez, age 47 at the time of the crash, was a 13-year veteran of the department and was born in New Haven after her family moved there from Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.