BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and a suspect was taken into custody afterward, police said.
The shooting happened at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.
Prestidge also said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.
Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference that “some improvised explosive devices” were part of the attack, though he didn’t say whether any were detonated. He also said he didn’t have confirmed information on how many people were hurt.
“At this time it appears it was a single individual,” Walz said. “Again, (it’s) too early to tell motives or reasons why.”
Police planned to provide further information at a news conference later Tuesday.
Police Chief Pat Budke told KSTP-TV that the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public’s safety.
North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale. She did not say how many or what condition they were in. Allina Health spokesman Timothy Burke declined to say if any victims were brought to its Buffalo hospital.
