ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study session.

Police in St. Paul called to a home around 9 p.m. Tuesday found Corinna Woodhull with knife wounds to her torso, chest and arms and people holding down her husband, 40-year-old Robert Castillo, authorities say in charging documents.

