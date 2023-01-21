EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said, Friday, that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm.
The woman was the only person injured, late Thursday, when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into the store’s office where employees were meeting, told everyone to line up against a wall and shot the victim. At that moment, another female employee fled the room and called 911. That employee then saw the shooter leave the room, so she ran back in, helped the victim into another room and locked the door.
