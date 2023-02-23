COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last year had half a dozen high-capacity magazines and tried to blame someone else for the shooting when police arrived at the scene, officers testified Wednesday at the start of a three-day evidentiary hearing.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them, tried to pin the shooting on a man who subdued them while also claiming the shooter was hiding, Officer Connor Wallick testified. Officers didn’t believe it and shortly afterward confirmed that Aldrich, 22, was the shooter, he said.

