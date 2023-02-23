COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The person who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last year had half a dozen high-capacity magazines and tried to blame someone else for the shooting when police arrived at the scene, officers testified Wednesday at the start of a three-day evidentiary hearing.
Anderson Lee Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them, tried to pin the shooting on a man who subdued them while also claiming the shooter was hiding, Officer Connor Wallick testified. Officers didn’t believe it and shortly afterward confirmed that Aldrich, 22, was the shooter, he said.
The Colorado Springs officer was the first witness called at a three-day hearing in which prosecutors must lay out enough evidence to support their allegation that it was a hate crime when Aldrich opened fire at Club Q on the night of Nov. 19.
An empty 60-round drum-style magazine was among the high-capacity magazines found at the scene. A state law passed after the 2012 Aurora, Colo., theater shooting bans magazines that carry more than 15 rounds.
Unlike the other charges Aldrich faces, including murder and attempted murder, hate crime charges require prosecutors to present evidence of a motive — that Aldrich was driven by bias, either wholly or in part. That could include statements Aldrich made on social media or to other people, said Karen Steinhauser, a trial lawyer, former prosecutor and current University of Denver law professor who isn’t affiliated with the case.
Aldrich appeared at the hearing in an orange jail jumpsuit, while one of the patrons who ended the attack, Army veteran Richard Fierro, sat in the back row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.