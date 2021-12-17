PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The remaining members of a US missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed, Haitian police and the church group said, Thursday.
The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details.
“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are FREE!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “All 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”
The Ohio-based group said it hopes to provide more information later.
Late Thursday afternoon, a convoy of at least a dozen vehicles, including US Embassy SUVs and Haitian National Police, brought the missionaries to the Port-au-Prince airport from the missionary group’s offices in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince.
Earlier, people at the Christian Aid Ministries campus could be seen hugging each other and smiling.
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “We welcomed reports that they are free and getting the care that they need after their ordeal.” She praised the law enforcement work and Haitian officials who helped get the hostages freed.
The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang, on Oct. 16. There were five children in the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, including an eight-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.
The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands were met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t clear if that included the children.
It remained unclear whether any ransom was paid or what efforts led to the hostages’ freedom.
Carleton Horst, a member of Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, Michigan, whose members were among the hostages, said church members received a text message Thursday morning from “someone connected to the situation” that all of the hostages had been released.
A mother and four of her children who belong to the church were among the hostages. Horst, who is friends with the family, said the church is rejoicing and he’s “elated that that portion of things is finally over, just praise the Lord for that.”
“We’re feeling great,” said the Rev. Ron Marks, a minister at the church.
Two of the hostages were released, in November, and three more, earlier this month. They were not identified, but members of the Hart congregation told local media in Michigan that two were from Hart.
