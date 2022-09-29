AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police now say a man who was shot by officers during a chase in suburban Denver, on Saturday, shot himself in the head at the same time and his death has been ruled a suicide.
Aurora police officers approached Anthony Edwards, 31, the driver of a suspected stolen car, as he left a store at a gas station and he immediately fled, Denver police, who are investigating the shooting, said in an update, Tuesday. Edward drew a handgun and pointed it at officers who were chasing him and one officer fired at Edwards but it’s not known if Edwards was struck or injured then, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.