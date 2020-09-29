Poland LGBT Rights

FILE - In This Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 fie photo, a man stands on a Rainbow Flag as he attends a demonstration of far-right activists against LGBT rights in Warsaw, Poland. Ambassadors to Poland from some 50 countries and international organizations have expressed their support with an open letter published Sunday, for the LGBT community in the country. (Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

 Czarek Sokolowski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish leaders on Monday rejected suggestions that LGBT people are deprived of any of their rights in the country, after an open letter from 50 ambassadors and international representatives cited a need to work for “non-discrimination, tolerance and mutual acceptance.”

The ambassadors’ appeal, made in an open letter published Sunday, comes as an increasingly visible LGBT community in Poland has faced a backlash from the right-wing government, many local communities and the Catholic church.

“Human rights are universal and everyone, including LGBTI persons, are entitled to their full enjoyment,” the letter said, using the acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he agreed that every person deserves respect but that he completely disagreed with the ambassadors’ claim that LGBT people were being deprived of that.

