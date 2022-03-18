PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A 61-year-old man has died more than a week after a wreck that catapulted another man from an interstate highway into the Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana State Police said, Wednesday. Troopers were notified, Tuesday, that Charles Loving of Hammond had died from injuries sustained, March 4, when the car in which he was riding was disabled by a flat tire and then hit from behind, a news release said. Driver Melvin Thomas, 33, of Hammond, had gotten out to assess the situation and was thrown from the bridge by the 2018 Toyota RAV4 that hit his 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, police said.