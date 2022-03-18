PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — A 61-year-old man has died more than a week after a wreck that catapulted another man from an interstate highway into the Atchafalaya Basin, Louisiana State Police said, Wednesday.
Troopers were notified, Tuesday, that Charles Loving of Hammond had died from injuries sustained, March 4, when the car in which he was riding was disabled by a flat tire and then hit from behind, a news release said.
Driver Melvin Thomas, 33, of Hammond, had gotten out to assess the situation and was thrown from the bridge by the 2018 Toyota RAV4 that hit his 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.