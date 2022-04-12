Philadelphia became the first major US city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, on Monday, after reporting a sharp increase in Coronavirus infections, with the city’s top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an Omicron subvariant.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner. Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia, and has become dominant in the US in recent weeks.
“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” Bettigole said.
(1) comment
Watch as the elections get closer CoVid cases will rise...Are you going to accept the B.S. they are going to play "again"...Vote the trash out, and never let the power hungry scum back in....Never Forget what the POS did, how they ignored real science if it did not align with their agenda...Heartless Human Trash... let's take that Trash out...once and for all.
