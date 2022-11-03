 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia City Council member and his wife have been acquitted of corruption charges in federal court.

Jurors deliberated for five days before finding Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, not guilty, Wednesday, in their second trial on honest services wire fraud charges.

