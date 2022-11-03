PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia City Council member and his wife have been acquitted of corruption charges in federal court.
Jurors deliberated for five days before finding Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, not guilty, Wednesday, in their second trial on honest services wire fraud charges.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that as the jury’s decision was announced, Johnson cradled his face in relief and Chavous embraced her attorney, then collapsed on the defense table in sobs. Outside the courtroom, Johnson thanked supporters “for their prayers and their emails and their showing up to court and believing in us.”
“I’m looking forward to getting back to addressing the issue of gun violence here in the city of Philadelphia, and most importantly representing my constituents,” he told reporters.
