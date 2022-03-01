SACRAMENTO (AP) — Lawyers trying to overturn Scott Peterson’s conviction in the sordid slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago completed their questioning, Monday, without shaking a former juror from her crucial testimony that she acted properly before and during his 2004 trial.
They must first prove to California Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo that juror Richelle Nice lied on her pre-trial jury questionnaire to get on the panel that convicted Peterson of murdering Laci Peterson, 27, and the unborn son they were going to name Conner. The judge then would have to find that Nice was biased against Peterson from the start, tainting his jury and denying him a fair trial.
But Nice swore in testimony, Friday and again Monday, that, while she may have answered juror questions improperly, she did so truthfully.
Peterson’s attorneys plan to spend the next two days of the weeklong hearing putting on witnesses they say will contradict Nice’s answers.
“When I filled out that questionnaire, honestly and truly, nothing of this ever crossed my mind, ever,” Nice said Monday of her failure to disclose that she had sought a restraining order in 2000 against her then boyfriend’s former girlfriend, saying then that she feared for her own unborn child.
That, Peterson’s attorneys say, colored her view of their client, accused of killing his wife when she was eight months pregnant and dumping her body into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.
“I didn’t write it on the questionnaire because it never crossed my mind, ever. It wasn’t done intentionally — it didn’t cross my mind,” Nice swore.
She also disputed any financial motive in the case.
Jurors never discussed jointly writing a book until after the trial and verdict — “Absolutely not,” she swore.
