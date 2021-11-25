Peter Buck, whose $1,000 investment in a sandwich shop grew into Subway, the world’s largest chain of fast-food restaurants, died, Nov. 18, in Danbury, Connecticut. He was 90.
His death, in a hospital, was announced by Subway in a statement. No cause was given.
Buck was a nuclear physicist by training. He was helping to design nuclear power plants in 1965 when Fred DeLuca, the 17-year-old son of a friend, asked him for advice on how to pay for his college education. Buck, who had fond memories of an Italian sandwich shop that his family had patronized when he was growing up in Maine, suggested he open something similar.
But first Buck drove DeLuca to Maine and took him to Amato’s, the sandwich purveyor of his youth, which now has franchises throughout northern New England. Buck gave him a $1,000 loan, and within two weeks DeLuca had opened Pete’s Super Submarines — named after Buck, who became his partner — in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
DeLuca, a native New Yorker, made radio ads for what he called “Pete’s Submarines.” It turned out that listeners thought he was saying “Pizza Marines,” and so, for clarity’s sake, the partners changed the name in 1968 to Subway. (The sandwiches had long been called subs because the shape of the bread resembled a submarine, though they are known variously in other parts of the country as heroes, grinders, po’boys or hoagies.)
The two soon started opening restaurants in other locations. Today, Subway has nearly 40,000 restaurants worldwide. Though a few thousand of its shops have closed in recent years, Subway is still the world’s largest food chain by number of outlets. (McDonald’s and Starbucks are larger by revenue.)
Forbes has estimated Buck’s net worth at $1.7 billion, and he is listed by The Land Report as the seventh-largest landholder in the country. His holdings include more than 1.2 million acres of timberland in Maine.
Peter Buck was born, on Dec. 19, 1930, in South Portland, Maine, where his father, Ervin Buck, and his mother, Lillian (Draper) Buck, ran a large farm. Peter and his brother, David, helped plant, cultivate and pick lettuce, squash, celery and other crops. Their mother later became a journalist and worked at The Portland Press Herald.
Peter was the first in his family to go to college. He studied economics and science at Bowdoin, graduating, in 1952, and then earned a doctorate in physics at Columbia.
He was hired, in 1957, by General Electric at its Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Schenectady, New York, where he performed tests on atomic power plants that were being developed for Navy submarines and surface ships. In 1965, he joined the United Nuclear Corp. in White Plains, New York; he later worked at Nuclear Energy Services in Danbury, Connecticut.
