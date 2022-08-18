Obit Pete Carril Basketball

FILE - Inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame pose at a news conference in New York, Feb. 4, 1997. From left are Joan Crawford of Nashville, Tenn.; Denise Curry of UCLA; Pete Carril of Princeton; Alex English of the Denver Nuggets; Don Haskins of UTEP; and Bailey Howell of the Detroit Pistons. Carril, the rumpled, cigar-smoking basketball coach who led Princeton to 11 appearances in the NCAA tournament, where his teams unnerved formidable opponents and rattled March Madness with old-school fundamentals, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. He was 92. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)

 MARTY LEDERHANDLER

Pete Carril, the rumpled, cigar-smoking basketball coach who led Princeton to 11 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, where his teams unnerved formidable opponents and rattled March Madness with old-school fundamentals, died, Monday. He was 92.

Princeton released a statement from Carril’s family, which said he died “peacefully, this morning.” It did not give a cause of death.

