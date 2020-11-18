LIMA, Peru — Peruvians watched in hope as the nation’s third president in a week was sworn into office Tuesday promising to restore trust in government after the worst constitutional crisis in two decades.
Lawmakers applauded as Francisco Sagasti swore to defend the constitution and donned the red and white presidential sash.
In Lima, many were cautiously optimistic the elder statesman will steer the country back to stability. But Sagasti has a steep road ahead in healing Peruvians’ deep mistrust in government and working with Congress, which has pushed out two presidents in four years.
“In my 63 years I’ve never seen a good president,” said Victor Mezzarina, who works in downtown Lima exchanging the Peruvian currency, the sol, for dollars. “I hope this one is different.”
The nation is emerging from its worst constitutional crisis in two decades. A decision by Congress to oust popular ex-President Martín Vizcarra last week sparked widespread protests. His successor — a little known politician and rice farmer — lasted just six days in office. But there was hope Sagasti will steer Peru back on course.
The 76-year-old centrist lawmaker spent the initial hours after being voted in as head of Congress Monday visiting hospitals where injured protesters were recovering and promising to do everything in his power to restore trust in the government.
“We will do everything possible to return hope,” he said.
An engineer by training, Sagasti by default becomes Peru’s president because Merino had no vice president — making him next in line. He is a respected scholar whose works include a book titled, “Democracy and Good Governance.” In 1996, he was among those taken hostage by Tupac Amaru rebels at the Japanese ambassador’s residence in Lima.
A biography on Sagasti’s website says he works while listening to classical music, has been married three times and keeps a piece of cardboard from a box of mineral water with the signatures of his former Tupac Amaru captors on a wall.
