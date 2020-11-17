LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s Congress chose a new leader Monday expected to become the nation’s third president in the span of a week, a hopeful sign that the political crisis is on the verge of resolution.
Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favor of Francisco Sagasti, an engineer from the centrist Purple Party, as the legislature’s new president. By law, the head of Congress should become the country’s new interim president.
It will now fall on Sagasti to heal a nation bruised by a week of upheaval. The 76-year-old hails from a political part that voted against the ouster of President Martín Vizcarra, an anti-corruption crusader highly popular among Peruvians, which is likely to quell protests.
“What’s at stake is making a first step toward rebuilding confidence between the people and the state,” said Samuel Rotta, president of the Peruvian chapter of Transparency International.
Applause erupted in the legislative palace as Sagasti clinched the required majority vote. It was unclear how soon he might be sworn into office.
The Latin American nation’s political turmoil took a chaotic turn Sunday when interim leader Manuel Merino quit and Congress couldn’t decide on his replacement. That left Peru rudderless and in crisis less than a week after legislators ignited a storm of protest by removing Vizcarra.
Congress sparked the crisis a week ago when lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to oust Vizcarra. Using a 19th-century-era clause, legislators accused him of “permanent moral incapacity,” saying he took over $630,000 in bribes in exchange for two construction contracts while governor of a small province years ago.
Prosecutors are investigating the accusations, but Vizcarra has not been charged. He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.
The move outraged many in Peru, who denounced it as an illegal power grab by a Congress full of inexperienced politicians looking out for their own interests.
