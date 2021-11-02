RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who fatally tortured a Chihuahua puppy and posted a video about it online was sentenced Monday to two years in federal prison.
Angel Ramos-Corrales, 19, of Riverside was sentenced for a February assault during which he brutalized his four-month-old puppy named Canelo, breaking its skull and ribs, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office.
“The dog’s injuries caused it to continuously fall headfirst, and Ramos-Corrales recorded a video of the injured puppy and posted it on his Instagram account,” the statement said.
The same day, Ramos-Corrales slit the dog’s throat, leaving a two-inch gap, and posted a Snapchat video showing Canelo lying on a bathroom floor during which Ramos-Corrales said “I’m cold-hearted” and kicked the unconscious puppy, prosecutor said.
Corrales was taken into custody by police following complaints by people who saw the video.
Officers found Ramos-Corrales with fresh blood stains on his clothes and fresh cut wounds on his hands, and there were blood spatters in a bathroom and bedroom, according to the criminal complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.