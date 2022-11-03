SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea’s capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials’ failure to employ crowd controls in a small nightlife district jammed with tens of thousands of partiers.
Many expressed wrenching pain and deep frustration about what they saw as official ineptitude, including a failure by police to adequately respond to repeated emergency calls from people about the swelling crowd getting out of control hours before the crush occurred, Saturday evening, in a narrow alley near the Hamilton Hotel in the Itaewon entertainment district.
Here are the stories of some of the grieving family members and friends.
‘I thought I was going to die’
“Let’s go, let’s go,” Han Gyu-chang, wearing heavy Halloween makeup and a ninja headband, wrote on Facebook as he posted a selfie with two of his closest friends as they headed to Itaewon in a car. He added, “We’re too old for this silliness.”
The 32-year-old didn’t survive.
One of the friends of 15 years, Choi Young-gyu, described how they were swept up and separated by a wave of bodies pushing forward in the alley between a row of storefronts and the Hamilton Hotel, before people started falling like dominos.
“We were just there for like 20, 30 minutes and all that happened,” Choi told The Associated Press, his voice cracking.
Crushed by layers of falling bodies and desperately fighting for air, Choi said he closed his eyes thinking he was about to die before emergency workers and others pulled him out at the last minute. The other friend was rescued by another partier who managed to pull him into a basement club among the row of storefronts. Hours later, the friend called Choi, crying, after discovering Han was among the rows of lifeless bodies laid out on the streets.
“He was so excited to go to a Halloween celebration, because he never did before,” Choi said of Han.
Choi is receiving medical treatment for various injuries, including a foot that has “swollen like an elephant,” he said. The other friend hurt his back.
Grappling with shock and grief, Choi said he is having trouble sleeping.
Choi wonders how many police officers it would have taken to prevent the crush. He struggles to understand why officials didn’t plan crowd controls and ignored emergency calls.
“I lost a friend, and I want to see someone held accountable,” he said.
‘It could have been avoided’
Steven Tomas Blesi wanted to travel and experience adventure, so he was excited to spend a semester in South Korea as a junior majoring in international business at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University, according to his father, Steve Blesi.
During his first two months, he hiked to see waterfalls and a volcano on Jeju Island. He sent his family a video from the island showing the sun and waves.
Blesi recalled how his son would dash off on his own as a child when the family visited stores, prompting the older Blesi to joke that they were going to have to put a leash on him.
“That was our boy. He wanted to explore and just get out there,” Blesi said in a phone interview.
Steven Blesi, 20, was among 26 foreign nationals who died in the crush. He had told his father he was going out with friends after finishing midterms. When the family learned about the crowd surge, they frantically called his phone. A police officer eventually answered and said the phone had been recovered from the area.
Blesi said he was furious because police appeared to have done nothing to manage the crowd though it was expected to be big after the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.
