TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official, in 25 years, to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.

Pelosi arrived aboard a US Air Force passenger jet and was greeted on the tarmac at Taipei’s international airport by Taiwan’s foreign minister and other Taiwanese and American officials. She posed for photos before her motorcade whisked her unseen into the parking garage of a hotel.

Jimzan 2.0
""Mother of all Wars""...Hussein (Iraq leader) said that, and then months later we dug him out of a spider hole....hiding like a coward. """"playing with fire""" lol lol we will do the same to China, who seems to have so many American companies (aka traitors) in their pocket, that are afraid to speak up against China.

