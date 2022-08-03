TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official, in 25 years, to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.
Pelosi arrived aboard a US Air Force passenger jet and was greeted on the tarmac at Taipei’s international airport by Taiwan’s foreign minister and other Taiwanese and American officials. She posed for photos before her motorcade whisked her unseen into the parking garage of a hotel.
Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.
The Biden administration, and Pelosi, say the United States remains committed to its “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.
The speaker framed the trip as part of a broader mission at a time when “the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.” Her visit comes after she led a congressional delegation to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the spring, and it serves as a capstone to her many years of promoting democracy abroad.
“We must stand by Taiwan,” she said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on her arrival in Taiwan. She cited the commitment that the US made to a democratic Taiwan under a 1979 law.
“It is essential that America and our allies make clear that we never give in to autocrats,” she wrote.
Taiwan and China split during a civil war, in 1949, but China claims the island as its own territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.
""Mother of all Wars""...Hussein (Iraq leader) said that, and then months later we dug him out of a spider hole....hiding like a coward. """"playing with fire""" lol lol we will do the same to China, who seems to have so many American companies (aka traitors) in their pocket, that are afraid to speak up against China.
