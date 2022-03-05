BOSTON (AP) — A bronze bell cast in 1834 in Paul Revere’s Massachusetts foundry has come home — capping a nearly two-century, cross-country odyssey that saw it hauled by oxcart to churches in Ohio before languishing for decades in a California garage.
After a weeklong journey across the US, the historic bell was returned, Friday, to the site where it was created 188 years ago, said Kiley Nichols, a spokesperson for the Paul Revere Heritage Site in Canton, just south of Boston.
The museum said the 1,000-pound bell was made by the Revolutionary War patriot’s son, Joseph Warren Revere, who took over his father’s foundry in 1804.
In 1984, real estate agent Jeannene Shanks became the bell’s accidental owner. She’d helped broker the sale of what once was First Baptist Church in Vermilion, Ohio, to a fitness center — but the gym didn’t want the heavy bell, and Shanks didn’t feel good about it being scrapped. She made a $1,000 donation to the church in exchange for the bell, which earlier had adorned the belfry of the First Presbyterian Church of Cleveland.
When Shanks and her husband, Robert, retired in Chino Hills, they hauled the bell with them.
“It became the joke of the family,” said Shanks’ daughter, Amy Miller, 66, a psychologist in Chino Hills. “They’d open the doors to the garage and ring the bell every Fourth of July. People would look at it and say, ‘What the heck is that?’ ”
After their parents’ deaths, Miller and her 69-year-old brother, retired Ford Motor Co. executive Robert L. Shanks Jr. of Miami, moved the bell to Miller’s garage, where it’s sat since 2009.
A collector in Texas offered $50,000 for the bell, which bears Revere’s imprimatur. But after he casually mentioned he’d melt it down if he decided not to keep it, the siblings spurned the offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.