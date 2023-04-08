Britain Obit S Club 7 Member

FILE - Paul Cattermole and fellow band mate Hannah looks on as they perform with pop group S Club 7 on stage at Wembley Arena in London, Feb. 14, 2002. Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46, it was announced Friday, April 7, 2023. The news comes just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. (Yui Mok/PA via AP, file)

 Yui Mok

LONDON (AP) — Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. He was 46.

The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that “it is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole.”

