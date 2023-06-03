India Train Derailment

MANDATORY CREDIT- Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Friday, June 2, 2023. Two passenger trains derailed in India, killing at least 13 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged coaches, officials said. About 400 people were injured and taken to hospitals, and the cause of the accident was under investigation, officials said. (Press Trust of India via AP)

 -

NEW DELHI — Two passenger trains derailed Friday in India, killing at least 50 people and trapping hundreds of others inside more than a dozen damaged rail cars, officials said.

About 400 people were taken to hospitals after the accident, which happened in eastern India, about 137 miles southwest of Kolkata, officials said. The cause was under investigation.

