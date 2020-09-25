WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election drew swift blowback Thursday from both parties in Congress, and lawmakers were already turning to unprecedented steps to ensure he can’t ignore the vote of the people.
Congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, rejected Trump’s suggestion that he’d “see what happens” before agreeing to any election outcome.
Many other lawmakers — including from Trump’s own Republican Party — vowed to ensure voters’ wishes are followed ahead of Inauguration Day in January. And some Democrats were taking action, including formally asking Trump’s defense secretary, national security adviser and attorney general to declare they’ll support the Nov. 3 results.
“The President can’t successfully refuse to accept the results of the election without a number of very senior officials aiding him,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst, one of two congresswomen behind letters to the nation’s top national security officials.
Meanwhile, McConnell, the GOP Senate leader, said in a tweet: “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th.” He said, “There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”
Said Pelosi, “Calm down, Mr. President.”
“You are in the United States of America. It is a democracy,” she said, reminding Trump this is not North Korea, Russia or other countries with strongman leaders he admires. “So why don’t you just try for a moment to honor our oath of office to the Constitution of the United States.”
Trump’s attacks on the upcoming vote — almost without modern precedent in the US — are hitting amid the tumult of the campaign, as partisan tensions rage and more Americans than ever are planning to vote by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s not the first time he has sowed doubts about the voting process. But his increased questioning weeks in advance of any result is setting off alarms ahead of an Election Day like almost no other. Even without signs of illegality, results could be delayed because of the pandemic, leaving the nation exposed to groups or foreign countries seeking to sow discord.
Trump is fanning the uncertainty as he floats theories the election may be “rigged” if he loses, echoing warnings he made ahead of the 2016 voting — even though past elections have not shown substantial evidence of fraud from mail-in voting.
During a Wednesday news conference, Trump said, “We’re going to have to see what happens,” responding to a question about committing to the results. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.
Reaction to his comment was strong from Capitol Hill — from both parties. no exception.”
Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, was incredulous, “What country are we in?” he said late Wednesday of Trump’s comment. “Look, he says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say about it. But it doesn’t surprise me.”
On Capitol Hill, Trump’s possible refusal to accept the election results has been discussed privately for weeks as lawmakers consider options.
(1) comment
Shoulda, coulda, woulda, Lets not panic over a situation that is not even here. I believe it will be a LandSlide victory for President Trump. SB-145 does not put the Dems in good light...unless you are a Pedhophile. Heard a good one last week..."I did not leave the "Demoract Party...The Demoract Party left me". Democrats have morphed into a hideous entity...Rioting, looting, defunding the police...China must be loving the B.S.,.I wouldn't be surprised if China is behind the conspiracy to put Americans at odds with each other. Useful idiots are everywhere..after Nov 3rd they will be forgotten...for another 4 years
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.