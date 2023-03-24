BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Paraguay’s attorney general launched a criminal investigation Thursday into US allegations that a former Paraguayan president and the current vice president were involved in corruption and had ties to a terrorist group.
Paraguay’s Attorney General Emiliano Rolón Fernández said a team would look into the US allegations that former President Horacio Cartes and Vice President Hugo Velázquez engaged “in systemic corruption that has undermined democratic institutions in Paraguay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.