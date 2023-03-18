St Patricks Day Savannah

Julie Hensley, center, pumps her fist as her friend Ally Womble, bottom center, drinks a drink while partying in a square during in the St. Patrick's Day parade, Friday, March 17, 2023, in historic downtown Savannah, Ga. After nearly two centuries, the Irish holiday has become Savannah's most profitable tourist draw and street party for hundreds of thousands of locals and visitors. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

 Stephen B. Morton

Oh, Danny boy, ‘tis the time of year when Irish bagpipes are calling in the concrete glens of New York City, across the swooning boughs of Savannah, Ga. and in the halls of the White House as the US celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with parades, pub crawls and a state visit.

Thousands of tourists and locals alike crowded the oak-shaded squares and downtown sidewalks of Savannah on Friday. The city’s parade, a 199-year-old tradition, is the South’s largest.

