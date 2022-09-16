Greece Obit Irene Papas

FILE - From left to right, Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, Greek actress Irene Papas, Italian actor Alberto Sordi and American actor Antonio Banderas pose with their International cinema awards "Rodlfo Valentino" during a gala evening in Berlin on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1996. Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas who stared along side Hollywood greats acting alongside Hollywood stars Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Kirk Douglas, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at the age of 93. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer, File)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Irene Papas, the Greek actress and recording artist renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles in Hollywood movies as well as in French and Italian cinema over six decades, has died. She was 93.

The Greek Culture Ministry confirmed her death, Wednesday.

