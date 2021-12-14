Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.