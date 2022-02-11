WASHINGTON — A House committee is investigating whether former President Donald Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, after boxes of presidential records were discovered at his Florida estate and a news report surfaced of him destroying documents while in office.
Oversight committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement, Thursday, that she was “deeply concerned that these records were not provided to the National Archives and Records Administration promptly at the end of the Trump administration and they appear to have been removed from the White House.”
Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote a letter to the archivist, David Ferriero, seeking information on 15 boxes of records the National Archives recovered from Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Presidential Records Act mandates that records made by a sitting president and his staff are preserved in the archives, and an outgoing leader is responsible for turning over documents to the National Archives at the end of the term.
The oversight committee is seeking communications between the National Archives and Trump’s aides about the missing boxes and information on what they may have contained. Maloney is asking for the information by the end of next week.
(1) comment
OK Never forget the Associated Press is Human Scum (IMHO). President Trump made the comment ""they are not after me...they are after you, I am just in their way"" That nails it. And Useful Idiots and Parasites are what the Democrats use to go after President Trump. A lot of Republican Political Scumbags despise President Trump....You can hate the man (because your T.V tells you to) but his policies had America's best interests at heart. Biden on the other hand is a Cowardly Weasel, and a Lying POS. Now go believe the B.S. the media tells you...enjoy paying more for Gas, Food, Energy...after all they think you are an "Idiot" and will never notice the increases.The 10 year just went above 2.0 yesterday, inflation has hit a "40" year high..here comes the pain....Enjoy your Tent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.