ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s film industry has come roaring back to life this year and it has so far managed to avoid significant COVID-19 outbreaks.
Many credit the stringent protocols put in place by the industry, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
Film and TV productions in New Mexico got the green light to resume in September 2020.
According to the New Mexico Film Office, from Sept. 1, 2020, through Sept. 1, 2021, there have been 176,598 COVID tests administered throughout the various productions. Of those, 183 were positive.
“This is a testament to the film industry as they want to mitigate and remain safe,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “There have been less than eight productions that have paused for their own safety during the last year.”
As of Aug. 31, there were 18 film and 24 TV productions in various phases currently in the state.
When the film industry paused in March 2020, leaders spent months developing protocols that would be put in place when it resumed.
In June 2020, the White Paper was created by a Task Force of the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee describing health and safety guidelines to resume film and TV production.
It outlines protective measures to be used, including regular screening, diagnostic testing, use of personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfecting work sites and appropriate response should an employee contract COVID-19 or be exposed to it.
