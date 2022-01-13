Japan Twin Pandas

In this photo provided by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, Japanese-born twin pandas Xiao Xiao, top, and Lei Lei, bottom, are seen together at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before their devoted fans but only briefly - just for three days for now - due to the upsurge of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant. (Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP )

TOKYO (AP) — Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance, Wednesday, before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and its sister Lei Lei, which were born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June, took their first steps as beaming fans held up their smartphones to film the cuddly pair as they played together.

