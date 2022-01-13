TOKYO (AP) — Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance, Wednesday, before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and its sister Lei Lei, which were born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June, took their first steps as beaming fans held up their smartphones to film the cuddly pair as they played together.
