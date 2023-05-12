Pakistan Imran Khan

People look at a car burnt in Wednesday's clashes between police and the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a road, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. With former Prime Minister Imran Khan in custody, Pakistani authorities on Thursday cracked down on his supporters, arresting hundreds in overnight raids and sending troops across the country to rein in the wave of violence that followed his arrest. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)

 Muhammad Sajjad

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest on corruption charges earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters.

After the ruling, Khan left the court in a heavily protected motorcade for a secure location. Clashes between celebrating supporters of Khan and police briefly broke out near the Supreme Court building, but violence around the country appeared to ease. The government, however, denounced the ruling and said it was determined to find other legal avenues to arrest the former premier.

