Pakistan Politics

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, addresses during an anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. A Pakistani court on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, was expected to initiate contempt proceedings against Khan for threatening a judge in a recent rally speech as pressure on the ousted premier intensified with police raiding the apartment of his close aide in the capital, and taking the associate away for interrogation. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

 W.K. Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD — An Islamabad court, Tuesday, summoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear, next week, to answer contempt charges over his verbal threats to a judge at a weekend rally. Police meanwhile registered another case against him on charges of defying a ban on rallies in Islamabad.

The latest development indicated that Pakistan’s government is stepping up pressure on Khan, who has been holding mass rallies, seeking to return to power. Separately, police raided overnight the apartment of Khan’s close aide Shahbaz Gill in the Pakistani capital, and took him away in handcuffs for interrogation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.